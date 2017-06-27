Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert E. Ornstein
Robert Ornstein, Ph.D., is a psychologist, brain researcher, and writer. He cowrote The Psychology of Consciousness, which has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide, and more recently, The Healing Brain.Read More
By the Author
Healthy Pleasures
Discover the proven medical benefits of pleasure and live a longer, healthier lifeImagine a medical treatment that can decrease heart disease, boost immune function, relieve…