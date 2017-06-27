David Pines
By the Author
Feynman Lectures On Gravitation
The Feynman Lectures on Gravitation are based on notes prepared during a course on gravitational physics that Richard Feynman taught at Caltech during the 1962-63…
Theory Of Quantum Liquids
Originally published as two separate volumes, The Theory of Quantum Liquids is a classic text that attempts to describe the qualitative and unifying aspects of…
Elementary Excitations In Solids
This text continues to fill the need to communicate the present view of a solid as a system of interacting particles which, under suitable circumstances,…
Emerging Syntheses In Science
The Santa Fe Institute, as key element in its founding activities, sponsored two workshops on 'Emerging Syntheses in Science.' There was unanimous agreement among the…
The Economy As An Evolving Complex System
This book proceeds from a meeting at the Santa Fe Institute where economists and physical and biological scientists came together to discuss a conceptual framework…