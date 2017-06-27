Brian Hatfield
Brian Hatfield is co-founder and senior research physicist at AMP Research in Lexington, Massachusetts. He has help positions at the University of California, the University of Texas, and Harvard University. He received a Ph.D. in physics from Caltech.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Feynman Lectures On Gravitation
The Feynman Lectures on Gravitation are based on notes prepared during a course on gravitational physics that Richard Feynman taught at Caltech during the 1962-63…
Quantum Field Theory Of Point Particles And Strings
The purpose of this book is to introduce string theory without assuming any background in quantum field theory. Part I of this book follows the…