Cynthia Ruchti
By the Author
As My Parents Age
For most of us it is not the "ifsá¿¿ but the "whensá¿¿: when I notice the first signs; when we mourn the role reversal; when…
Grace Is Like Chocolate Without The Calories
These one-hundred devotions remind readers how fully God's grace covers every slip and stumble. Our best can never be good enough, but grace is greater…
Restoring Christmas
Alexis Blake has one chance to land her own show on the Home Project Network and nothing-not an uncooperative client, a job site without indoor…
An Endless Christmas
Award-winning novelist's heartwarming story about family and love lost, found, and finally truly revealed at Christmas.