Sandra D. Bricker
Sandra D. Bricker was an award-winning author of laugh-out-loud fiction for the inspirational market.Read More
Loree Lough, bestselling/award-winning author of more than ninety books writes faith-based stories that touch hearts and change lives . . . one page at a time.
Award-winning novelist Trish Perry has published many inspirational romances and devotionals, as well as numerous articles, short stories, and essays.
Cynthia Ruchti is an award-winning writer of novels, nonfiction, and devotionals featuring stories hemmed in hope.
Loree Lough, bestselling/award-winning author of more than ninety books writes faith-based stories that touch hearts and change lives . . . one page at a time.
Award-winning novelist Trish Perry has published many inspirational romances and devotionals, as well as numerous articles, short stories, and essays.
Cynthia Ruchti is an award-winning writer of novels, nonfiction, and devotionals featuring stories hemmed in hope.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Grace Is Like Chocolate Without The Calories
These one-hundred devotions remind readers how fully God's grace covers every slip and stumble. Our best can never be good enough, but grace is greater…