Candice Ransom
Candice Ransom (www.candiceransom.com) has published more than one hundred books for children, including Iva Honeysuckle Discovers the World, Seeing Sky-Blue Pink, Finding Day’s Bottom, and The Big Green Pocketbook. She lives with her husband in Fredericksburg, Virginia.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Iva Honeysuckle Meets Her Match
Uncertain, Virginia is no place for an explorer like Iva Honeysuckle to spend the summer. When Iva finds out her family is going on vacation,…
Rebel McKenzie
Rebel McKenzie wants to spend her summer attending the Ice Age Kids' Dig and Safari, a camp where kids discover prehistoric bones, right alongside real…
Iva Honeysuckle Discovers the World
Eight-year-old Iva Honeycutt is sure that she's destined for greatness. And this summer Iva has big plans to make her first great discovery: finding General…