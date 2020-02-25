But digs cost money, and Rebel is broker than four o’clock. When she finds out her annoying neighbor Bambi Lovering won five hundred dollars by playing a ukulele behind her head in a beauty contest, Rebel decides to win the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department’s beauty pageant. Rebel may not be a typical pageant contestant, but how hard can it be? Rebel’s dramatic reading about life is the Pleistocene era is sure to blow away the competition.

It turns out that winning a beauty pageant is harder than it looks. By the end of the summer, Rebel has learned a thing or two about her true calling that will surprise everyone–most of all, herself.

Rebel McKenzie wants to spend her summer attending the Ice Age Kids’ Dig and Safari, a camp where kids discover prehistoric bones, right alongside real paleontologists.