Iva Honeysuckle Meets Her Match

by

Illustrated by

Uncertain, Virginia is no place for an explorer like Iva Honeysuckle to spend the summer. When Iva finds out her family is going on vacation, she’s thrilled. She knows she will make her next great discovery at Stingray Point. The very name promises adventure and danger. Iva soon realizes that Stingray Point isn’t the exciting place she thought it was. But then Iva hears about the legend of Chessie, the town’s very own sea monster. Spotting Chessie would blow all other discoveries out of the water. Stalking a sea monster isn’t as easy as it looks. Iva needs a partner–all the best discoverers have one. Iva may have the brains and determination to find Chessie, but she needs someone with a healthy dose of luck. When Iva realizes just who happens to be her perfect match, it will be her greatest discovery of all.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Chapter Books

On Sale: June 11th 2013

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9781423180975

ebook
