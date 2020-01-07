Bad Religion

Bad Religion formed in Los Angeles in 1980, and ranks among the most influential American punk rock bands of all time. They have released 17 albums that have sold over five million copies, and they continue to sell out venues all over the world. Jim Ruland has been writing for punk rock zines like Flipside since the early ’90s and has written for every issue of Razorcake, America’s only non-profit independent music fanzine. He is the co-author of My Damage with Keith Morris, the founding vocalist of Black Flag, Circle Jerks, and OFF!