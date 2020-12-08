Do What You Want
Do What You Want

The Story of Bad Religion

by

With

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780306922237

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 17th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Composers & Musicians

PAGE COUNT: 336

From their beginnings as teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed “The Hell Hole” to headlining major music festivals around the world, DO WHAT YOU WANT tells the whole story of Bad Religion’s forty-year career in irreverent style.DO WHAT YOU WANT‘s principal storytellers are the four voices that define Bad Religion: Greg Graffin, a Wisconsin kid who sang in the choir and became an L.A. punk rock icon while he was still a teenager; Brett Gurewitz, a high school dropout who founded the independent punk label Epitaph Records and went on to become a record mogul; Jay Bentley, a surfer and skater who gained recognition as much for his bass skills as for his antics on and off the stage; and Brian Baker, a founding member of Minor Threat who joined the band in 1994 and brings a fresh perspective as an intimate outsider. With a unique blend of melodic hardcore and thought-provoking lyrics, Bad Religion paved the way for the punk rock explosion of the 1990s, opening the door for bands like NOFX, The Offspring, Rancid, Green Day, and Blink-182 to reach wider audiences. They showed the world what punk could be, and they continue to spread their message one song, one show, one tour at a time.

Praise

"Ruland serves up a heady, revelatory collaboration with the enduring punk band Bad Religion... his testament to the value of hard work and independent thinking offers a thrilling alternative to the conventional rise-and-fall rock narrative."—Publishers Weekly, "Summer Reads Staff Pick"
"[A] fascinating story... the band has overcome a lot of challenges over the years, and this sufficient narrative documents every one of them."—Kirkus
"[DO WHAT YOU WANT is] the book treatment their legendary career deserves."—Entertainment Weekly
"A breezy and enjoyable oral history of being in one of the most respected and enduring punk acts in American history."—A.V. Club
