Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Ashton Lewis
Ashton Lewis has answered over 300 questions as Mr. Wizard in Brew Your Own magazine, where he also serves as technical editor. Lewis has a master’s degree in brewing science from the University of California–Davis and is the head brewer at Springfield Brewing Company in Missouri.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Homebrewer's Answer Book
Ashton Lewis supplies practical, easy-to-follow answers to all the questions that bubble up in the course of brewing your own beer. Covering all stages of…