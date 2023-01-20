Free shipping on orders $35+
Amy Goldstein
By the Author
Puzzlelopedia
An A-Z collection of more than 200 quirky, brain-bending, endlessly fun, and unusually unusual puzzles for kids aged 8-12. All you need are a…
Bananagrams for Kids
Kids love Bananagrams—so what better treat for kids who love puzzles and wordplay than a smart, just-for-them collection: Bananagrams! for Kids.Puzzability, the premier puzzle-writing company…
The Brainiest Insaniest Ultimate Puzzle Book!
An outrageously clever and colorful bonanza of more than 250 mind-teasing mazes, word games, visual puzzles, and much more. Wind your way through the twisted…