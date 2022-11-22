Amanda Goodall

Amanda Goodall is a professor at London's Bayes Business school and has been researching, publishing and communicating on expert leadership for over a decade. Her work has been covered extensively by the media including The New York Times, Financial Times, Guardian, BBC, Times of London, and Bloomberg. extensive media experience and has extensive international media contacts. Dr. Goodall has been has been a visiting scholar at Cornell University, the University of Zurich, and Yale..