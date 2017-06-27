Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alan S. Blinder

Alan S. Blinder is the Gordon S. Rentschler Memorial Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University, a former member of Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisors, and a former vice-chair of the Federal Reserve. The bestselling author of After the Music Stopped, he lives in Princeton, New Jersey.
