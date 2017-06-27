Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alan S. Blinder
Alan S. Blinder is the Gordon S. Rentschler Memorial Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University, a former member of Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisors, and a former vice-chair of the Federal Reserve. The bestselling author of After the Music Stopped, he lives in Princeton, New Jersey.
By the Author
Advice and Dissent
A bestselling economist tells us what both politicians and economists must learn to fix America's failing economic policiesAmerican economic policy ranks as something between bad…
Hard Heads, Soft Hearts
A hard-headed liberal economist, Alan Blinder clearly shows how economic policy is made in America and how good policies often make bad politics. He discusses…