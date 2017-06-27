Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hard Heads, Soft Hearts

Hard Heads, Soft Hearts

Tough-minded Economics For A Just Society

by

A hard-headed liberal economist, Alan Blinder clearly shows how economic policy is made in America and how good policies often make bad politics. He discusses liberal-conservative divisiveness and shows how it often prevents sound economic advice from being heeded. Blinder offers his own nonpartisan vision for the future of our economic society and challenges law-makers—Democrats and Republicans—to do better.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Economics

On Sale: January 22nd 1988

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780201145199

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews