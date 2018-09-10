7 Perfect Books for Kids Who Love Animals

Let’s face it: everyone knows that car rides can be boring. And when things get boring, time slows down. But for one boy, time feels so slow that it starts going backward–into the time of pirates! Of princesses! Of dinosaurs! The boy was just trying to get to his grandmother’s birthday party, but instead, he’s traveling through Ancient Egypt and rubbing shoulders with Ben Franklin. When time flies, who knows where–or when–he’ll end up.