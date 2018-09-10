7 Perfect Books for Kids Who Love Animals
It’s back to school for the young ones, and reading is more important than ever. Once you’ve finished with the classics like Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak and Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown, introduce the kids to something new and different such as these seven charming books bound to be newfound favorites!
Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses
by Susan Patterson
by James Patterson
Illustrated by Hsinping Pan
From sloths to spoonbills and panda ants to pangolins, little geniuses will love learning about all of the unusual, adorable animals that live on this planet. More than 50 little-known flyers, swimmers, and crawlers are included in this book, whimsically illustrated by artist Hsinping Pan. Cuddly Critters for Little Geniuses will remind you that nature contains many wonders–and these cute and curious creatures are no exception!
If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don't!
by Elise Parsley
Note to self: If your teacher tells you to bring something from nature for show-and-tell, she does not want you to bring an alligator! But nothing will stop Magnolia, who’s determined to have the best show-and-tell of all!
Alpaca Lunch
by Jennifer Churchman
by John Churchman
A fourth book by the authors of the media sensation and instant New York Times bestseller The Sheepover, featuring an adventurous young alpaca who discovers new foods growing around the farm.
The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School!
by Nancy Rose
Mr. Peanuts’ teacher friend Rosie needs help preparing for the first day of school! The two squirrels go shopping for school supplies, set up the library and music corners, bring all the sports equipment out to the blacktop, and decorate the classroom. Mr. Peanuts even practices driving the school bus! But will Mr. Peanuts and Rosie be able to pull it off?
Wherever You Go
by Pat Zietlow Miller
by Eliza Wheeler
Join an adventurous rabbit and his animal friends as they journey over steep mountain peaks, through bustling cityscapes, and down long, winding roads to discover the magical worlds that await them just outside their doors.
Finding Winnie
by Lindsay Mattick
Illustrated by Sophie Blackall
A #1 New York Times Bestseller and Winner of the Caldecott Medal about the remarkable true story of the bear who inspired Winnie-the-Pooh and her journey of making a friend named Christopher Robin.
Are We There Yet?
by Dan Santat
Let’s face it: everyone knows that car rides can be boring. And when things get boring, time slows down. But for one boy, time feels so slow that it starts going backward–into the time of pirates! Of princesses! Of dinosaurs! The boy was just trying to get to his grandmother’s birthday party, but instead, he’s traveling through Ancient Egypt and rubbing shoulders with Ben Franklin. When time flies, who knows where–or when–he’ll end up.
