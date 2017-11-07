Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School!
Get ready for the first day of school in this fourth book in the popular series featuring photographs of wild squirrels!Read More
Mr. Peanuts’ teacher friend Rosie needs help preparing for the first day of school! The two squirrels go shopping for school supplies, set up the library and music corners, bring all the sports equipment out to the blacktop, and decorate the classroom. Mr. Peanuts even practices driving the school bus! But it’s not easy to be a teacher getting ready for a whole classroom of new faces. Will Mr. Peanuts and Rosie be able to pull together the room before the end of summer?
Nancy Rose brings this back-to-school story to life with her adorable photographs of real wild squirrels in handcrafted, homemade miniature settings.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Secret Life of Squirrels: Back to School:
"Adorable squirrels give readers a peek at how teachers spend their time getting ready for their students."—Kirkus Reviews
"The story's allure lies in the squirrels' seemingly natural presence within the carefully constructed miniature scenes."—Booklist
"This is a tale of busy bushy-tails, an invitation to conversation about the start of the school year or first experiences, and a suggested general purchase for libraries with young animal lovers."—School Library Journal