Vacation Mode On: Books to Take You Far, Far Away This Summer

Summer reading is a great excuse to get lost in books that will take you far away from wherever you are. Maybe you’re planning a vacation, or maybe you’re just looking forward to a breezy summer weekend in the sunshine. Either way, there’s nothing better than getting lost in a transporting book. Whether you’re looking for fun, lighthearted beach reads, fantasies set in imaginary kingdoms, riveting adventure stories, or works of nonfiction so outrageous they feel like fiction—you’re sure to find your next great summer read on this list.

Into the Abyss tells the story of a tragic plane crash and the unlikely bonds forged between the survivors. When a small commuter plane went down in the northern Alberta in 1984, four people survived: the young pilot, a politician, a pioneer, and the cop escorting him. Stranded together in the wilderness, these four men had to work together to stay alive; an experience that profoundly impacted their lives to come. Written with compassion, insight, and nuance by the son of one of the survivors, this book blends investigative reporting with personal narrative.

Whimsical, heartwarming, and constantly surprising, The Ten Thousand Doors of January will transport you to distant lands—and then to even more distant lands. January lives with her guardian, the wealthy Mr. Locke, in a sprawling mansion full of strange curiosities and beautiful objects. She’s always felt out of place and alone, until she finds a mysterious book full of impossible stories of love, adventure, and other worlds—stories that seem directly connected to her life. This creative fantasy novel is a beautiful ode to stories, storytelling, and the power of words.

In The Devil’s Highway, Luis Alberto Urrea sheds light on the complicated horrors of the U.S.-Mexico border. He hones in on a single event in May of 2001 when 26 men attempted to cross from Mexico into Arizona through the desert known as The Devil’s Highway, and only 12 survived. The tragic events that led to the deaths of these men are part of a much larger story, and that’s the story Urrea sets out to tell here. Blending investigative reporting, history, political commentary, and analysis, he offers a riveting yet thoughtful account of the border and the people, in Mexico and the U.S., whose lives are defined by its presence.

New York City is made new in this riveting fantasy from Hugo- and Nebula Award–winner N.K. Jemisin. In The City We Became, five strangers wake up to the realization that the city is coming to life—literally—and taking shape inside each of them, each one representing a different borough. Struggling to understand their new reality, they must work together to save the city (and thus themselves) from a creeping evil determined to destroy it.

Published in 1945 and hailed as one of the great works of English literature, Brideshead Revisited is nothing if not transporting. Set in the 1920s and through the years leading up to World War II, it tells the story of a young man, Charles Ryder, and his messy involvement with a wealthy Catholic family. In lush, descriptive prose, Waugh documents the extravagances, pleasures, and absurdities of the British aristocracy.

Set in an imaginary Asian country with a rich history and culture, Jade City is a fast-paced blend of politics, crime, and intergenerational family strife. The Kauls are one of two major crime syndicates on the island of Kekon, known for its production of rare magical jade, a substance which bestows superhuman powers on those who wield it. When the long-simmering tension between the Kauls and their rivals turns into something much more sinister, it’s not just the future of two families at stake, but the future of country itself.

In 2021, bestselling author Douglas Preston joined a team of scientists on an exploratory mission deep into the Honduran rainforest to look for the rumored ruins of an ancient city, known as the Lost City of the Monkey God. Armed with technology that allowed them to study the dense rainforest terrain, Presto and the team were able to finally locate this forgotten city of an ancient civilization. In The Lost City of Monkey God, with the eye of a seasoned novelist, Preston recounts the adventures, obstacles, and challenged the team faced on their extraordinary journey.

Get ready for an absolutely wild ride, because Billion Dollar Whale is one of those stories that feels too absurd to be true. Journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope lay out the incredible story of how one man pulled off one of the biggest financial heists in histories, stealing billions of dollars while the financial industry looked on, seemingly oblivious. Full of behind-the-scenes Hollywood glamour, this book takes a hard look at extempore wealth, exposing what those in power will do (and ignore) to keep it.