National Parks

A Kid's Guide to America's Parks, Monuments, and Landmarks, Revised and Updated

by

Illustrated by

Calling all Junior Rangers! This fun-filled guide explores the wonders and weirdness of more than 75 U.S. parks, monuments, and landmarks, from Acadia to Zion.

From Yellowstone to the Statue of Liberty, from Gettysburg National Battlefield to Mount Rushmore, National Parks is the only kid-friendly, family-oriented book that covers all of the 60 U.S. national parks, plus other famous monuments and landmarks. With a lively text and hundreds of color illustrations and photographs throughout, this updated edition offers fascinating, memorable information on every aspect of the parks, such as the history, geography, natural wonders, native wildlife and birds, and unique features that make each park special.

Organized alphabetically by state, National Parks takes readers on a whirlwind trip to 75 locations, including Denali National Park, Hot Springs National Park, Everglades National Park, Fort McHenry, White Mountain National Forest, Ellis Island, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Zion National Park, Block Island National Wildlife Refuge, Mt. Hood National Forest, and many more.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Travel

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762494705

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Praise

"This sharply designed, fascinating guide to America's landmarks, parks, and other pristine areas should inspire many a road trip."—Publisher's Weekly

"From the ages of natural wonders and facts about the national park system's evolution to sidebars of illustrated facts and trivia, this is designed as a leisure-reading reference perfect for both browsing and reports."—The Midwest Book Review

"It's a Junior Ranger's dream!"—Time for Kids Magazine

