The Best Books About the Revolutionary War

Every elementary school history class begins with the American beginning: The Revolutionary War. But there’s so much more detail than what can be covered in the limited time we have in the classroom. We’ve compiled a robust list of books about the Revolutionary War, from the divisive relationships between Alexander Hamilton and James Madison or George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, to the first Black regiment, to the lesser-known heroes in between.

The Swamp Fox Francis Marion (nickname: Swamp Fox) was known as the Washington of the South. His patriotism and life adventures inspired the Walt Disney TV series "Swamp Fox" as well as the Mel Gibson film The Patriot. John Oller's The Swamp Fox is an action-packed, comprehensive biography of the heroic man who played a huge role in the Revolutionary War by employing guerrilla tactics that later became commonplace in warfare. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

From Slaves to Soldiers In 1777, the Continental army was looking dismal. It was December, it was cold, and attempts to enlist more men to their ranks was a struggle. Rhode Island came to the rescue by offering a regiment of slaves—from the smallest state in the union, but the one with the most slaves—to the army. Slaves both Black and white, as well as Narragansett Indians, were sent into battle, especially by wealthy property owners who would rather their sons stay safe at home. This Rhode Island Regiment was the first integrated battalion in U.S. history, and Robert Geake's From Slaves to Soldiers is the story of this historic and heroic regiment. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.