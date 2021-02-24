Books to Kickstart Your Spring Cleaning
We’ve all been there: you put off that major spring cleaning for just another week, just one more month…and suddenly a year has gone by and those boxes of old clothes are still sitting in the hallway. Having a clean home is certainly nice, but in practice, it’s not always easy. If you’re overdue for your annual spring cleaning, or you just need some organization inspiration to keep all that clutter in check, these books are here to help. Full of simple strategies, easy-to-follow advice, and organizing tips, they’ll motivate you to actually start cleaning—and help you to keep a clean home long after your spring cleaning is done..
Joy at Work
by Marie Kondo
by Scott Sonenshein
It isn't just our homes that can get cluttered and messy, making it hard to focus. In Joy at Work, cleaning expert Marie Kondo and business expert Scott Sonenshein team up tor provide a clear, detailed, and accessible guide for decluttering the office to make space for the things that actually matter, i.e. productive and satisfying work.
The Natural Home
by Isabelle Louet
by Sylvie Fabre
The Natural Home is the only book you'll need to help you keep your spaces clean using natural, organic, and often very affordable products. Organized by room and type of product, this in-depth guide offers dozens of tips for cleaning household surfaces using natural solutions such as vinegar, lemon ,and baking soda. It also includes laundry tips, recipes for DIY cleaning products, and suggestion for natural home fragrances.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Home
by Thelma Meyer
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Home is a charming home cleaning guide featuring the wisdom of Thelma Meyer, whose daughter founded the successful Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day product line. Full of simple cleaning solutions for every room, this no-nonsense, straightforward book will save you both time and money—while enjoying the cleanest house you've ever had.
The Art of Discarding
by Nagisa Tatsumi
The Art of Discarding is the book that originally inspired bestselling author Marie Kondo to start tidying. This slim, practical book can inspire you, too. Tatsumi's methods for getting rid of unwanted and unneeded items are simple and easy to follow, and her heartfelt advice will soon have you living in a clutter-free zone.
Organized Enough
by Amanda Sullivan
If you've tried over and over again to stay organized with no luck, this is the book for you. In Organized Enough, Amanda Sullivan shares a sure-fire method for organization based on science and habit-forming. She outlines the seven essential habits you'll need in order to keep your life clutter-free, and explains how to use those habits to reorganize your space.
The Little Book of Life Skills
by Erin Zammett Ruddy
The Little Book of Life Skills offers dozens of simple solutions for life's many small problems. Drawing on the wisdom of experts from an array of fields, Ruddy cheerfully offers tips and tricks for everything from cleaning to working from home to decluttering your computer. Charming and practical, this is an invaluable resource for living a calmer and more organized life.
The CHAOS Cure
by Marla Cilley
If the "Can't Have Anyone Over Syndrome" sounds all too familiar, you'll want to pick up The CHAOS Cure by Maria Cilley, also known as the The FlyLady on the internet. This indispensable book blends on-the-go advice for last-minute cleaning with mediations on the satisfactions of housework. Throughout, Cilley's signature wit and warmth are on full display.
Rightsize . . . Right Now!
by Regina Leeds
Keeping a house clean is hard enough; moving is downright daunting. But it doesn't have to be! In fact, moving can be a great opportunity to start fresh and reorganize your space. In Rightsize...Right Now! professional organizer Regina Leeds guides you through every aspect of moving with an 8-week plan that will help you declutter, organize, pack, and unpack with a minimum of stress.
Throw Out Fifty Things
by Gail Blanke
Bestselling author and life coach Gail Blanke knows just how much clutter can hold us back—and not just physical clutter, but also all the junk we cling to that lives only in our minds. In Throw Out Fifty Things, she encourages readers to get rid of all that clutter, physical and emotional. Whether it's clearing out the junk drawer in the kitchen or freeing yourself from an old grudge, decluttering makes room for growth. Part how-to guide and part life philosophy, Blanke's book is full of funny and inspirational stories that illumine how letting go is the first step toward living your best life.