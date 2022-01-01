Need A Good Laugh? Here Are 6 Laugh-Out-Loud Celebrity Memoirs

Need a good laugh? Here are six celebrities’ memoirs that will have you literally laughing out loud. No matter what your sense of humor is, there’s a book on this list that will tickle your funny bone. Happy reading and don’t blame us if you laugh until you cry.

Tom Segura is a popular stand-up comedian and the co-host of not one but two podcasts: “2 Bears 1 Cave” and “Your Mom’s House.” In this essay collection, the comedian shares stories about his real-life experiences with parenting, celebrity encounters, misanthropy, and more. These are the stories that shaped who Segura is as a person and how he sees himself, and he delivers each one with the type of grumpy humor his fans will recognize. And those who are new to his humor will love it, too.

You probably recognize comedian Stephen “Steve-O” Glover as the star of the hit MTV show Jackass. On the show, Steve-O became well-known for his foolish, embarrassing, and often painful stunts. But now in his late 40s, the comedian is facing his most terrifying challenge yet: getting older. In this memoir filled with self-deprecating humor and raw honesty, Steve-O explores his personal struggles finding the balance between becoming a responsible adult who makes smart decisions and staying true to himself.

Sal Iacono is often best-known as Cousin Sal, because he is the cousin of comedian Jimmy Kimmel. But he has quite the career in his own right. Iacono is an attorney, comedian, writer, and a TV/podcast host. He’s also well-known for his gambling career. He’s made bets with doctors, lawyers, teachers, agents, bookies, writers, comedians, radio DJs, TV producers, baseball players, front office executives, bandleaders, movie stars, publicists, weed lab owners, hedge fund operators, and even professional wrestlers. Over the years, Cousin Sal has become a go-to source for sports gambling tips. With wit and humor, Iacono is here to tell you how not to gamble in his memoir You Can’t Lose Them All.

Comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacy are back with another hilarious follow-up to their bestselling book You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey. In this book, the sisters share intergenerational stories from their parents, their siblings, and Amber’s nieces and nephews, recounting wild tales of everyday racism. These stories will have you laughing out loud and gasping in shock (sometimes at the same time).

Happy-Go-Lucky is bestselling essayist David Sedaris’ first new collection of personal essays since his book Calypso. So much has happened since the release of Calypso in 2018. Namely, the pandemic. For David Sedaris, going into the lockdown meant he could no longer do the part of his job he loves the most. No more touring. No more reading for audiences. No more meeting people. As the world settles into a new reality, Sedaris does too, reinventing himself, exploring new interests, and reflecting on how his life has dramatically changed over the past few years.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.