I'd Like to Play Alone, Please
I'd Like to Play Alone, Please

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781538704639

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: May 10th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

PAGE COUNT: 272

For fans of Jim Gaffigan, a shocking and hilarious essay collection from comedian and the podcast host of "2 Bears 1 Cave" and "Your Mom's House," Tom Segura.

Combining his signature curmudgeonly humor with, as Newsweek put it, a "silly approach to upsetting topics," Tom Segura presents a series of personal stories packed with the crazy characters and strong opinions fans have come to know and love from his podcasts and standup.
 
The collection features comedic tales from Tom’s time on the road, his marriage, the trials and tribulations of parenting young children and, perhaps most memorably, his dad who, like any good Baby Boomer father, likes to talk about his bowel movements and share graphic Vietnam stories at inappropriate moments. It's enough to make anyone want some peace and quiet. Reading this book will make readers laugh out loud and also prove Segura's point: in a world where everyone is increasingly insane, sometimes you just need to be by yourself.
 

