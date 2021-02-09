Tom Segura is a comedian originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. Well known for his Netflix specials Completely Normal and Mostly Stories, Segura has also made televisions appearances that include Conan, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, among others, and multiple stand up appearances on Comedy Central. Tom performs at the top comedy festivals in the world and also regularly appears on XM radio comedy channels and fan favorites such as Bennington Show. Segura has been a regular guest on some of the most downloaded podcasts in the world of comedy such as The Joe Rogan Experience and WTF with Marc Maron.

Additionally, his noted podcast, Your Mom's House, which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards.