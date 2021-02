I'd Like to Play Alone, Please

Combining his signature curmudgeonly humor with, as Newsweek put it, a "silly approach to upsetting topics," Tom Segura presents a series of personal stories packed with the crazy characters and strong opinions fans have come to know and love from his podcasts and standup.



The collection features comedic tales from Tom’s time on the road, his marriage, the trials and tribulations of parenting young children and, perhaps most memorable, his dad who, like any good father, likes to talk about his bowel movements and share graphic Vietnam stories at inappropriate moments. Reading this book will make readers laugh out loud and also prove Segura's point: in a world where everyone is increasingly insane, sometimes you just need to be by yourself.