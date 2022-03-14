A Hard Kick in the Nuts
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Hard Kick in the Nuts

What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions

by Stephen Steve-O Glover

With David Peisner

Hachette Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780306826757

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 272

Hardcover
From Steve-O, the star of the multi-million-dollar Jackass franchise who is now a tremendously successful standup comedian and YouTube sensation, comes a hilarious, practical guide to growing up without growing old—addressing recovery, relationships, career, and how to keep living and thriving long after you should be dead.

Steve-O, star of the multi-million-dollar Jackass franchise, is best known for his wildly dangerous and incredibly foolish, painful, embarrassing, and sometimes death-defying stunts. At age 47, however, he faces his greatest challenge yet: getting older.
 
A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisionsis an inimitable guide through middle age by a man who has a lifetime of extreme experiences packed into what actually amounts to about half a lifetime. Having built a loyal social media following, a successful standup career, and a fulfilling long-term relationship, all after gaining fame from Jackass, Steve-O is proof that anyone can grow up without growing old.
 
Hilariously filled with self-deprecating wit and practical advice, this guide to reinvention will resonate with readers everywhere who have lived a lot (sometimes too much) and are now wondering what to do with the second half of life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

Praise for Professional Idiot
"It's mind-blowing to me how utterly far gone Steve-O was, and how he looks back on it in this book with such intelligence, humor, and searing honesty. What a truly unbelievable life."—Johnny Knoxville
"A great book to read before you get on the roller coaster to hell, if you plan on surviving to tell about it like Steve-O did."—Nikki Sixx, author of The Heroin Diaries
"This is the perfect book for people who hate reading."—Tommy Lee, author of Tommyland
Read More Read Less