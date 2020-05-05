Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sal Iacono
Sal Iacono is an American attorney, comedian, writer, and game show host. He is known for his hidden camera pranks on the late night television show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He has a weekly comedy bit on the Thursday Night NFL Pre-Game show on Fox and is a co-host of Fox Sports first ever daily sports gambling show Lock It In. He hosts the Against All Odds podcast on The Ringer network and guesses the weekly NFL lines with Bill Simmons on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He is Jimmy Kimmel’s real-life cousin, hence his nickname Cousin Sal.Read More
By the Author
You Can't Lose Them All
How not to gamble your life away and other hard-learned life lessons from Cousin Sal. Over the last forty years, Cousin Sal has made bets…