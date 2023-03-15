Must-Read Books by BIPOC Women

You’ve likely heard of Malala, but have you read her memoir? This autobiography follows fifteen-year-old Malala as she spoke out against the Taliban’s restrictions for women’s education. When riding the bus home from school in Swat Valley, shortly after the Taliban takeover in Pakistan, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range. Not only did she live, but she’s the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the daughter of a father who championed her education, and she continues in her activism for Pakistani female education. This book is a great place to start when you want to read about women’s history and empowerment.