Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Must-Read Books by BIPOC Women

by Mary Kay McBrayer

It’s now Women’s History Month, the time of year where most people try to get into at least one woman’s biography. But in the spirit of not only celebrating Black culture and people during Black History Month, here’s a short list of Must-Read Books by BIPOC Women to keep the party going.

 

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.