Tammy Lewis Wilborn, PhD, PhD

Dr. Tammy Wilborn is a board-certified licensed professional counselor-supervisor and owner and Chief Clinical Officer of Wilborn Clinical Services, LLC, a multi-service practice based in New Orleans, Louisiana, that provides mental health counseling, clinical supervision, continuing education workshops, consultations, and wellness events. Dr. Wilborn previously served as visiting assistant professor of counselor education at the University of New Orleans and adjunct professor of counseling at Xavier University of Louisiana. She has more than 20 years of clinical experience working with a diverse clientele of children, adolescents, and adults. She is an in-demand keynote speaker who has spoken at premier events such as the inaugural HuffPost How to Raise a Kid parenting conference, ESSENCE Fest, and LinkedIn’s TransformHER conference for Black and Latinx women in tech. Dr. Wilborn has presented extensively on wellness, mental health, Black women’s work experiences, self-care, cultural responsiveness, and women’s empowerment to national, regional, state, and local organizations and professional associations.