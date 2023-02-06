Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Playing a New Game
Playing a New Game

A Black Woman's Guide to Being Well and Thriving in the Workplace

by Tammy Lewis Wilborn, PhD

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

Description

Now in paperback! Drawing on first-hand clinical insight and scientific research, Dr. Wilborn offers much-needed advice on how women of color can be high-performing and successful professionally, without sacrificing their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. 

Black and brown women have been making profound strides in leadership and professional achievement, despite facing the added hurdles of both sexism and racism in the workplace. But so often, excelling at work comes at the expense of their wellness: the chronic stressors and demands on Black women can result in negative physical health outcomes such as sleep disturbance, hypertension, and diabetes, and negative mental health outcomes including anxiety and depression. We cannot talk about career advancement for Black and brown women without talking about strategies that promote their total wellbeing.

Playing a New Game offers women a new way forward, in which ambition and wellness can not only coexist, but bolster each other. With insights from her 20 years of professional counseling experience and extensive research, mental health expert Dr. Tammy Wilborn expands the dialogue on BIPOC women’s experiences of race and gender stereotypes at work, exploring them as a wellness issue.  Through her evidence-based best practices that promote self-care and self-empowerment as necessary tools for professional success, Black and brown women can flip the script by prioritizing their wellness even as they advance professionally. 

Praise

“Dr. Tammy Wilborn's Playing a New Game is not just a book. It's a manual, a strategy. This therapeutic and empowering must-have for Black women is the permission we need to bring our full selves into workspaces.”—LaTonya M. Summers, PhD LMHC LCMHC-S, Assistant Professor, Jacksonville University, Founder, Black Mental Health Symposium; Publisher, Black Mental Health Today
Playing a New Game provides much needed insight and solutions on black women's career advancement experiences through the lens of wellness. Dr. Wilborn’s considerable professional experience enables her to illuminate what black women need to do to eliminate the superwoman syndrome and to win the career game, while playing on their own terms. Bravo!”—Deb Elam, President & CEO, Corporate Playbook
"Playing a New Game is essential reading for all Black women currently struggling to navigate race and gender stereotypes at work. It offers practical, evidence-based strategies on how real self-care and self-empowerment can be tools to help you heal and continue to advance in your career. Business leaders who currently employ, or seek to employ, Black women will also find this book to be a necessary resource. As we begin to define the future of work, I believe this candid, powerful book will have a critical role in helping us create healthier and more inclusive workplaces."—Jeanette Jordan, Strategic Business Consultant & Executive Coach
