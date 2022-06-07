He Shoots, He Scores! Sports Books to Gift Your #1 Dad

Father’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for your spots-loving dad, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with these fantastics books! Maybe your dad is looking for an inspiring autobiographies by Olympic athletes. Maybe you’ve been wanting to take a road trip to a baseball game together for ages and need the perfect travel guide. Or maybe it’s the history and culture of sports your dad loves. The books on this list run the gamut from silly to serious, earnest to informative, but they all celebrate the world of sports. Whether your dad loves basketball, soccer, baseball, football, fencing, or something else entirely, there’s a book here that will make him smile—and maybe inspire him to dust off that old baseball glove, or start a rousing game of horseshoes at the next family barbecue.

Fans of the hit TV show Friday Night Lights will want to check out the book it was based on. In this heartfelt and riveting work of nonfiction, author H.G. Blissinger takes readers deep into the heart of West Texas, to the little town of Odessa and its beloved football team, the Panthers. He follows the team over the course of one eventful season, exploring how high school football has shaped the town’s culture, economy, and understanding of itself.

Beloved basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen to NBA stardom in recent years. In Giannis, Mirin Fader tells the moving story of the man behind the star, beginning with Antetokounmpo’s childhood in Greece, his early experiences playing basketball as a Black Greek man and an immigrant, and his eventual journey to America. Antetokounmpo’s story is one of remarkable achievement; this warm and heartfelt book will appeal not only to basketball fans, but to anyone who has ever gone after their dreams.

Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim American woman to medal at the Olympics; in Proud, she shares her story for the first time. She recounts her childhood in New Jersey; her struggle to make a place for herself in fencing, a spot dominated by the wealthy white elite; her pre-Olympic career; and her experience as the only woman of color and religious minority on the U.S. Olympic team. This beautifully written and inspiring memoir is sincere, moving, and bursting with pride.

If you can’t take your dad to a baseball game this Father’s Day, Moon Baseball Road Trips is the next best thing. This comprehensive travel guide includes in-depth sections on every major ballpark in the country, chapters on all the Major League cities, suggested itineraries, tips on how best to enjoy games, and helpful suggestions for planning the perfect baseball road trip. Whether you’re planning a trip or just dreaming about one, this book is a must-have for all baseball lovers.

Mariano Rivera is arguably one of the greatest relief pitchers of all time. In The Closer, he writes not only about his remarkable career with the Yankees, but about his family, his faith, and his community. He shares plenty of stories from the field, including highlights from his many championships, insider insight on heated rivalries, and details about what it was like to pitch night after night. But he also opens up about his quiet drive, the values he lives by, and his faith—the things that have kept him humble despite his fame.

Soccerwomen is a gorgeous celebration of women’s soccer—and the incredible athletes who have made the game what it is today. Clarke begins by tracing the history of the sport, exploring how it has changed over its 300-year history. She then interviews over 50 current and former soccer players about their lives, careers, struggles, and inspirations. The book includes profiles of stars like Mia Hamm and Megan Rapinoe, as well as lesser-known soccer players from all over the world. It’s a must-have for fans of women’s soccer, but anyone who cares about sports—and the powerful role they can play in people’s lives—will want to pick this one up.

If you’re looking for a fun and unique gift for Father’s Day, why not treat your dad to this set of desktop horseshoes? The kit comes with a small pit and stake (compact enough to sit on a desk or table), a bag of sand, four sturdy metal horseshoes, and an illustrated book full of tips and tricks guaranteed to turn anyone into a horseshoes pro.