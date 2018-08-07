Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gemma Clarke
Gemma Clarke is a British sports journalist based in the US. She has written about soccer for The Guardian, The Observer, The Times (UK), the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard. She was writer and editor of the League Leader and the first female publications editor for a Premier League soccer club. She wrote minute-by-minute reports on the FIFA Men’s World Cup for The Guardian online, as well as reporting on the Women’s European Championships and the Men’s Blind World Cup. She worked as a production assistant at Sky Sports News and as a stringer for the sports news agency Hayters Teamwork.Read More
By the Author
Soccerwomen
Bold and inspiring profiles of the pioneers, champions and future heroines of women's soccer around the world. Women's soccer has come a long way. The…