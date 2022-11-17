Books and Crafts to Celebrate the Spirit of Giving
Thanksgiving can be about a lot of things: food, family, bonding, celebration. At heart, it’s about things that make up the word itself: thanks and giving. Here are some books, crafts, and recipes that celebrate the spirit of the season of giving thanks.
The popular Thanksgiving board book available in a new size. Here is the story of Thanksgiving told in only about 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand.
From the Pilgrims’ voyage to the first feast with the Native Americans, the Thanksgiving story is presented in its most traditional form. The bright illustrations and explanations will help children understand how the historical events relate to today’s Thanksgiving traditions. This book is a wonderful introduction to the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.
Little Women with a twist: four sisters from a blended family experience the challenges and triumphs of life in NYC in this beautiful full-color graphic novel perfect for fans of Roller Girl and Smile.
Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy are having a really tough year: with their father serving in the military overseas, they must work overtime to make ends meet…and each girl is struggling in her own way. Whether it’s school woes, health issues, boy troubles, or simply feeling lost, the March sisters all need the same thing: support from each other. Only by coming together–and sharing lots of laughs and tears–will these four young women find the courage to discover who they truly are as individuals…and as a family.
Meg is the eldest March, and she has a taste for the finer things in life. She dreams of marrying rich, enjoying fabulous clothes and parties, and leaving her five-floor walk-up apartment behind.
Jo pushes her siblings to be true to themselves, yet feels like no one will accept her for who she truly is. Her passion for writing gives her an outlet to feel worthy in the eyes of her friends and family.
Beth is the shy sister with a voice begging to be heard. But with a guitar in hand, she finds a courage that inspires her siblings to seize the day and not take life for granted.
Amy may be the baby of the family, but she has the biggest personality. Though she loves to fight with her sisters, her tough exterior protects a vulnerable heart that worries about her family’s future.
An innovative Advent calendar, story book set and tree-trimming keepsake. Wonderfully illustrated and brimming with holiday spirit, the calendar features24 jewel-like miniature board books nestled in a three-panelled, stand-alone backer. The books are numbered 1 through 24, and like the peek-a-boo windows on an Advent calendar, are meant to be opened one per day from December 1st through Christmas Eve. Read in sequence, they capture the magic of the firstChristmas, from Gabrie”s visit to Mary (Book 4) to the Three Wise Men gazing at the star (Book 9) to Jesus’ birth (Book 24). Each book is one of four different trim sizes and features a gold thread loop so that after it’s read, it can be hung on the Christmas tree.
The Jolly Postman rides again with more real letters, and presents, too, in his Christmas postbag.
This gorgeously illustrated, full-color classic celebrates a time before email with an interactive picture book full of real letters to read aloud. The Jolly Postman brings a batch of wonderful letters for Christmas, including notes from the Big Bad Wolf and all the King’s men. Open this book, take out the letters, and discover what favorite characters would write to each other–and reimagine best-loved tales together.