Books to Read with Your Family to Show Them You’re Thankful
The Thankful Book by Todd Parr
Bestselling author Todd Parr celebrates all the little things we should give thanks for in The Thankful Book! From everyday activities like reading and bath time, to big family meals together, take a moment to remember all of life’s special moments. And now Todd’s beloved story is available in board book, perfect for sharing with your youngest readers!
Omu is cooking up a delicious stew for dinner — and everyone in the neighborhood can smell how good it is! One by one, they follow their noses toward the scrumptious scent, and Omu offers a portion of her meal. But soon the pot is empty! Has she been so generous that she has nothing left for herself? Caldecott Honoree Oge Mora brings a heartwarming story of sharing and community in her gorgeous debut picture book!
The Very Fairy Princess: Attitude of Gratitude by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, illustrated by Christine Davenier
Geraldine is so excited for Gratitude Day! She’s ready to be grateful and kind all day long, give her best compliments, and has even donated a beautiful painting to her class’s art gallery. But when disaster strikes, it’s tough to stay grateful, even on Gratitude Day. So it’s up to Gerry to prove that a fairy princess always has the right attitude of gratitude.
You Are My Little Pumpkin Pie by Amy E. Skiansky, illustrated by Talitha Shipman
This board book will warm your heart like a sweet slice of pumpkin pie! This tribute to adorable babies is the perfect read aloud for your littlest ones. With charming art and a fun touch-and-feel design on the cover, this lovely book will be a delicious treat for babies and parents alike.
There are so many ways to express your gratitude for someone: one of them can be a big, warm hug! Why not read Hug Time, Patrick McDonnell’s bestselling picture book, before bedtime on Thanksgiving? Jules the kitten knows hugs can make the world a better place. So he makes a “Hug To-Do List” and travels to globe to show all the animals of the world that someone cares. From Africa to the North Pole, Jules proves a hug can be the simplest, but kindest, gift we can give.