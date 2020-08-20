Best David Sedaris Books to Brighten Your Day

During these strange and uncertain times, who doesn’t need a bit of David Sedaris humor to brighten your day? David Sedaris is an American comedian, essayist, and radio contributor. He is most well-known for his essays and books that are humorous, thoughtful, and poignant, often all at the same time. And just when you think he must be out of stories to tell, he comes out with another book that’s just as good as the last. So which David Sedaris books should you read if you want to add a bit of cheer to your day? Really, any of them will please, but I would recommend reading the following David Sedaris books, in this order.

Barrel Fever For the last book on this list, let's go back to where it all began, with Sedaris's 1994 debut Barrel Fever. The book is divided into two sections. The first section is short fiction and the second half gets into his autobiographical essays. In both the stories and essays, Sedaris reflects on the absurdity of human nature. This collection features the essay that first brought Sedaris public attention: "SantaLand Diaries," the humorous account of Sedaris's time working as a Christmas elf at a Macy's department store. "SantaLand Diaries" is so popular that it has since been adapted for the stage as a one-act play. And while the accuracy of this essay has been called into question, it's definitely still an entertaining read, especially if you're one of those people who doesn't always feel in the Holiday spirit. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Emily Martin earned her PhD at the University of Southern Mississippi. She works as a contributor for Book Riot and as a blogger/podcaster at Book Squad Goals.