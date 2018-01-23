Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Calypso
David Sedaris returns with his most deeply personal and darkly hilarious book.
If you’ve ever laughed your way through David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting with Calypso. You’d be wrong.
When he buys a beach house on the Carolina coast, Sedaris envisions long, relaxing vacations spent playing board games and lounging in the sun with those he loves most. And life at the Sea Section, as he names the vacation home, is exactly as idyllic as he imagined, except for one tiny, vexing realization: it’s impossible to take a vacation from yourself.
With Calypso, Sedaris sets his formidable powers of observation toward middle age and mortality. Make no mistake: these stories are very, very funny–it’s a book that can make you laugh ’til you snort, the way only family can. Sedaris’s powers of observation have never been sharper, and his ability to shock readers into laughter unparalleled. But much of the comedy here is born out of that vertiginous moment when your own body betrays you and you realize that the story of your life is made up of more past than future.
This is beach reading for people who detest beaches, required reading for those who loathe small talk and love a good tumor joke. Calypso is simultaneously Sedaris’s darkest and warmest book yet–and it just might be his very best.
Events
July 2019
-
Barnstable Performing Arts Center - Reading & Signing
Hyannis, MA
-
Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center - Reading & Signing
Martha's Vineyard, MA
August 2019
-
1932 Criterion Theater - Reading & Signing
Bar Harbor, ME
-
Guild Hall - Reading & Signing
East Hampton, NY
-
Confederation Center - Reading & Signing
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada
-
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium - Reading & Signing
Halifax, Nova Scotia, CA
-
Dennis R Knibb Auditorium - Reading & Signing
Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada
-
The Mahaiwe Theatre - Reading & Signing
Great Barrington, MA
September 2019
-
The House of Literature Bergen - Reading & Q&A
Bergen, Norway
-
Gartenbaukino - Reading & Signing
Vienna, Austria
-
Berlin Babylon - Reading & Signing
Berlin, Germany
-
Koln Gloria Theater - Reading & Signing
Koln, Germany
October 2019
-
Ridgefield Playhouse - Reading & Signing
Ridgefield, CT
-
Hart Theatre at The Egg
Albany, NY
-
Sony Centre - Reading & Signing
Toronto, ON
-
Lebanon Opera House - Reading & Signing
Lebanon, NH
-
Flynn Center - Reading & Signing
Burlington, VT
-
The Kennedy Center Concert Hall - Reading & Signing
Washington, DC
-
MLK Performing Arts Center - Reading & Signing
Charlottesville, VA
-
Carolina Theater - Reading & Signing
Greensboro, NC
-
Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture - Reading & Signing
Erie, PA
-
Lied Center of Kansas - Reading & Signing
Lawrence, KS
-
Palace Theater - Reading & Signing
Columbus, OH
-
Aronoff Center - Reading & Signing
Cincinnati, OH
-
Fisher Theatre - Reading & Signing
Detroit, MI
-
Lied Center of Kansas - Reading & Signing
Lawrence, KS
-
Breckenridge Creative Arts - Reading & Signing
Breckenridge, CO
-
Macky Auditorium - Reading & Signing
Boulder, CO
-
Pikes Peak Center - Reading & Signing
Colorado Springs, CO
-
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College - Reading & Singing
Durango, CO
November 2019
-
Society for the Performing Arts Cullen Theater - Reading & Signing
Houston, TX
-
Germantown PAC - Reading & Signing
Memphis, TN
-
Cal Poly Arts - Reading & Signing
San Luis Obispo, CA
-
Irvine Barclay Theatre - Reading & Signing 1 of 2
Irvine, CA
-
Irvine Barclay Theatre - Reading & Signing 2 of 2
Irvine, CA
-
Arlene Schnitzer Auditorium - Evening Reading & Signing
Portland, OR
-
Benaroya Hall - Reading & Signing
Seattle, WA
-
Bing Crosby Theatre - Reading & Signing
Spokane, WA
-
Tower Theater - Evening Reading & Signing
Bend, OR
-
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts - Reading & Signing
Santa Rosa, CA
-
Centennial Hall - Reading & Signing
Tucson, AZ
-
State Theater - Reading & Signing
Kalamazoo, MI
-
Lexington Opera House - Reading & Signing
Lexington, KY
-
Fox Theatre - Reading & Signing
Atlanta, GA
-
Auditorium Theatre - Reading & Signing
Chicago, IL
December 2019
-
Meymandi Concert Hall - Reading & Signing
Raleigh, NC
-
Ovens Auditorium - Reading & Signing
Charlotte, NC
-
Parker Playhouse - Reading & Signing
Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Classic Center - Reading & Signing
Athens, GA
-
Mayo Performing Arts Center - Reading & Signing
Morristown, NJ
-
Miller Center for the Arts, Reading Area Community College
Reading, PA
-
The Performing Arts Center of Purchase College - Reading & Signing
Purchase, NY
-
State Theater - Reading & Signing
Portland, ME