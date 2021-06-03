10 of the Best Books of LGBTQIA+ History

Queer history encompasses hundreds (thousands!) of fascinating people, places, movements, events, and ideas. It’s full of heartbreaking stories and inspiring ones. It’s so rich and varied, in fact, that no list of queer history books will ever be representative of all the experiences of queer people throughout time. But if you’re looking for some fantastic LGBTQIA+ books to read this Pride month (or any time), these ten are a great place to start. Some of these are especially great Pride books because they deal directly with the activist movements that led to Pride as we know it today. Others delve into lesser-known aspects of queer history. All of them celebrate queer culture, and highlight the contributions LGBTQIA+ people have made to art, literature, science, politics, and so much else.

The Velvet Rage History will always having a bearing on the present. In The Velvet Rage, psychologist Alan Downs explores the effects that growing up in a predominately straight world can have on gay men, and delves into the history of gay culture. He draws on both his own experiences and psychological research to outline strategies and behaviors that gay men can adopt to life healthy, emotionally fulfilling lives.

Kobo

Gay Bar Gay bars have always been an integral part of queer history. For centuries, they've acted as safe spaces—sometimes the only safe spaces—for queer people to gather. In Gay Bar, Jeremy Atherton Lin takes readers on a tour de force of the personal and political history of gay bars and queer clubs. In engaging prose, Lin describes cruising spaces in 1770s London, the clubs that helped shape his own identity, and everything in between. Part love letter and part elegy, this book is a stirring exploration of the complex effect these spaces have on queer culture—past, present, and future.

Queer X Design Queer x Design might just be the illustrated queer history book you've been waiting for. Through buttons, movie posters, logos, ephemera, and more, Andy Campbell takes readers on a colorful journey through nearly seventy years of LGBTQIA+ activism. Filled with art from a diverse array of queer creators, from the now-iconic rainbow flag to the original 'The Future Is Female' t-shirt, this book is a visual guide to LGBTQIA+ artistry, creativity, and resistance.

Bi Bisexual people have long faced erasure and discrimination from both the straight world and the LGBTQIA+ community. In Bi, bisexual activist and writer Shiri Eisner delves into the history and politics of bisexuality. Highly readable, packed with information, and informed by feminism and queer theory, Bi is not just a history book—it's also a roadmap to a just and inclusive future

