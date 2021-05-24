Basic Books and Seal Press 2022 Pride Month Reading List
Celebrate Pride month with this curated reading list recognizing LGBTQIA+ history, self-acceptance, and accomplishments.
Now updated with groundbreaking research, this award-winning classic examines the construction of sexual identity in biology, society, and history.
"There is nobody I trust more to guide me on the topic of sex and gender than Anne Fausto-Sterling. She is unequivocally brilliant. As masterful, fresh, and vital as it has always been, this new edition of Sexing the Body should be required reading for everyone, especially now."—Angela Saini, author of Superior and Inferior
The award-winning, field-defining history of gay life in New York City in the early to mid-20th century.
"Monumental...a vital achievement in redefining and reassessing gay history."—Washington Post
A personal and culture-driven exploration of the most pressing questions facing the transgender community today, from a leading activist, musician, and academic.
Covering American transgender history from the mid-twentieth century to today, Transgender History takes a chronological approach to the subject of transgender history, with each chapter covering major movements, writings, and events.
"This timely and relevant book should be required reading."—Portland Book Review
In this updated second edition, biologist and trans woman Julia Serano reveals a unique perspective on femininity, masculinity, and gender identity.
“Serano takes to task those who categorize “femininity” as artificial rather than a natural gender expression. Her convincing analysis and personal revelations challenge us to recognize our own sexist notions.” —Ms. Magazine
In Gender Outlaws, Bornstein, together with writer, raconteur, and theater artist S. Bear Bergman, collects and contextualizes the work of this generation’s trans and genderqueer forward thinkers — new voices from the stage, on the streets, in the workplace, in the bedroom, and on the pages and websites of the world’s most respected mainstream news sources.
Nobody Passes
Edited by Matt Bernstein Sycamore
An anthology exploring the act of passing-as the “right” gender, race, class, sexuality, age, ability, body type, ethnicity, and beyond. Nobody Passes is a collection of essays that confronts and challenges the very notion of belonging.
Valencia is the fast-paced account of one girl's search for love and high times in the drama-filled dyke world of San Francisco's Mission District. Through a string of narrative moments, Valencia conveys a blend of youthful urgency and apocalyptic apathy.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 15, 2008. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
In this inspiring biography, discover the true story of Harriet the Spy author Louise Fitzhugh — and learn about the woman behind one of literature's most beloved heroines.
"Harriet the Spy was a tough, smart, vulnerable, funny, unsentimental, and deeply observant little kid who was a born writer, much like her creator, the wonderful Louise Fitzhugh. She was a heroine unlike any children's book heroine who preceded her. If you loved Harriet, if you still think about her from time to time, you will love this book." —Roz Chast, author of Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?
From the national legal director of the ACLU, an essential guidebook for anyone seeking to stand up for fundamental civil liberties and rights.
From an award-winning political journalist, the story of how LGBT activists pushed Obama to embrace gay rights — transforming his presidency in the process.
Martin Duberman’s classic memoir of growing up gay in pre-Stonewall America. The tale of his desperate struggle to “cure” himself of his homosexuality through psychotherapy is utterly frank and deeply moving.
Nearly fifteen years before the birth of gay liberation, the Daughters of Bilitis (DOB) was the world’s first organization committed to lesbian visibility and empowerment.
The powerful coming-of-age story of an ultra-Orthodox child who was born to become a rabbinic leader and instead became a woman.
"Becoming Eve is a powerful, heartfelt account of the often fraught journey toward one's true self. In sharing her story, Abby Chava Stein lights the path for all of us who are embarking on journeys of our own."—TOVA MIRVIS, bestselling author of The Book of Separation, The Ladies Auxiliary, and The Outside World