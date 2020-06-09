Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jeremy Atherton Lin
Jeremy Atherton Lin is a writer, editor and critic. He’s previously written essays about moths, phones, searchlights, swimming pools, closets, major museums, and minor injuries. Originally from California, he currently resides in London, where he teaches criticism at universities and holds a position as associate lecturer at Camberwell College of Arts. He recently helped launch Failed States, a new journal of writing and image about place. Last year he was shortlisted for the 2018 Fitzcarraldo Editions Essay Prize for an excerpt of Gay Bar.Read More
