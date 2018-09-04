Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Queer X Design
50 Years of Signs, Symbols, Banners, Logos, and Graphic Art of LGBTQ
The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism–from the evolution of Gilbert Baker's rainbow flag to the NYC Pride typeface launched in 2017 and beyond.
Organized by decade beginning with Pre-Liberation and then spanning the 1970s through the millennium, QUEER X DESIGN will be an empowering, uplifting, and colorful celebration of the hundreds of graphics-from shapes and symbols to flags and iconic posters-that have stood for the powerful and ever-evolving LGBTQ movement over the last five-plus decades. Included in the collection will be everything from Gilbert Baker’s original rainbow flag, ACT-UP’s Silence = Death poster, the AIDS quilt, and Keith Haring’s “Heritage of Pride” logo, as well as the original Lavender Menace t-shirt design, logos such as “The Pleasure Chest,” protest buttons such as “Anita Bryant Sucks Oranges,” and so much more. Sidebars throughout will cover important visual grouping such as a “Lexicon of Pride Flags,” explaining the now more than a dozen flags that represent segments of the community and the evolution of the pink triangle.
Praise
"Sometimes, a rebellion begins with a rebrand. In Queer X Design, the professor Andy Campbell weaves a telling visual tapestry of an emerging L.G.B.T.Q. language and identity."—The New York Times
"A pretty comprehensive illustrated history of the gay rights movement and how it's changed over the years.... Discover the stories behind some of the most memorable symbols of the past five decades."—HeSaid Magazine
"[Queer X Design] is an anthology of our trek from invisibility into Pride and beyond. It's a fascinating record that contains images that also predate the Stonewall rebellion by more than a quarter century... Between the covers of Queer X Design, you'll find photos that delight, artwork that seethes with rage, and images that have united the LGBTQ community in victories and setbacks throughout the struggle for equality."—Metrosource
"....an empowering visual history of the iconic symbols and designs that defined many eras of the LGBTQ movement."—The Globe and Mail