National Poetry Day

Written and composed by immigrants and first generation Americans, Home provides a stronger sense of welcome and belonging for everyone.





The United States is composed of and built by immigrants, and it has been a beacon to those in search of a new life for hundreds of years.is a collection of thirty-four poems and twelve songs inspired by a diverse group of immigrants who have made significant contributions to the United States. From Yo-Yo Ma to Audrey Hepburn, Albert Einstein to Celia Cruz, these poems symbolize the many roads that lead to America, and which we expect will continue to converge to build the highways to our future.This unique collaboration takes the form of a keepsake book, with a CD of beautiful original music tucked inside. An audiobook edition in which Deepak Chopra reads the poems is also available, as a digital download. This hardcover book (with accompanying music CD) and digital-only audiobook will be available simultaneously.Offering a welcoming feeling intended to inform our cultural conversation and enhance our national dialogue, HOME has twelve accompanying musical pieces that serve as personal meditations on the essence of home, in which you can reflect upon where you feel most welcome, whether a place or state of mind.