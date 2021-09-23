National Poetry Day

Celebrate lyrical literature and powerful poems with this collection of beautiful writing.

Fierce Fairytales

Fierce Fairytales

by Nikita Gill

Poet, writer, and Instagram sensation Nikita Gill returns with a collection of fairytales poetically retold for a new generation of women.

Traditional fairytales are rife with cliches and gender stereotypes: beautiful, silent princesses; ugly, jealous, and bitter villainesses; girls who need rescuing; and men who take all the glory.

But in this rousing new prose and poetry collection, Nikita Gill gives Once Upon a Time a much-needed modern makeover. Through her gorgeous reimagining of fairytale classics and spellbinding original tales, she dismantles the old-fashioned tropes that have been ingrained in our minds. In this book, gone are the docile women and male saviors. Instead, lines blur between heroes and villains. You will meet fearless princesses, a new kind of wolf lurking in the concrete jungle, and an independent Gretel who can bring down monsters on her own.

Complete with beautifully hand-drawn illustrations by Gill herself, Fierce Fairytales is an empowering collection of poems and stories for a new generation.

The Poets' Corner

The Poets' Corner

by Mr. John Lithgow

A gorgeous collection of classic poems that the whole family will enjoy, thoughtfully chosen by actor John Lithgow.

From listening to his grandmother recite epic poems from memory to curling up in bed while his father read funny verses, award-winning actor John Lithgow grew up with poetry. Ever since, John has been an enthusiastic seeker of poetic experience, whether reading, reciting, or listening to great poems.

The wide variety of carefully selected poems in this book provides the perfect introduction to appeal to readers new to poetry, and for poetry lovers to experience beloved verses in a fresh, vivid way. William Blake, Emily Dickinson, Edgar Allan Poe, and Dylan Thomas are just a few names among Lithgow's comprehensive list of poetry masters. His essential criterion is that "each poem's light shines more brightly when read aloud." This unique package provides a multimedia poetry experience with a bonus MP3 CD of revelatory poetry readings by John and the familiar voices of such notable performers as Eileen Atkins, Kathy Bates, Glenn Close, Billy Connolly, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Lynn Redgrave, Susan Sarandon, Gary Sinise, and Sam Waterston.

Every reader will enjoy reciting or listening to these poems with the entire family, appreciating how each one comes to life through the spoken word in this superlative poetry collection.

Quarter Life Poetry

Quarter Life Poetry

by Samantha Jayne

The creator of the popular Quarter Life Poetry Tumblr and Instagram tackles real-life truths of work, money, sex, and many other 20-something challenges in this laugh-out-loud collection of poetry.

Samantha Jayne knows that life post-college isn't as glamorous as all undergrads think it's going to be... because she's currently living it. At 25, Samantha began creating doodles and funny poems about her #struggle to share with friends on Instagram. To her surprise, these poems were picked up by 20-somethings all around the world who agreed, "This is literally us."

At a time when it seems like everyone else is getting married, snagging a dream job, and paying off their student loans, Samantha's poetry captures the voice of young people everywhere who know that your 20s can sometimes be the exact opposite of "the best years of your life."

Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome

Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome

by Deepak Chopra, MD

by Kabir Sehgal

by Paul Avgerinos

Written and composed by immigrants and first generation Americans, Home provides a stronger sense of welcome and belonging for everyone.

The United States is composed of and built by immigrants, and it has been a beacon to those in search of a new life for hundreds of years.

Home is a collection of thirty-four poems and twelve songs inspired by a diverse group of immigrants who have made significant contributions to the United States. From Yo-Yo Ma to Audrey Hepburn, Albert Einstein to Celia Cruz, these poems symbolize the many roads that lead to America, and which we expect will continue to converge to build the highways to our future.

This unique collaboration takes the form of a keepsake book, with a CD of beautiful original music tucked inside. An audiobook edition in which Deepak Chopra reads the poems is also available, as a digital download. This hardcover book (with accompanying music CD) and digital-only audiobook will be available simultaneously.

Offering a welcoming feeling intended to inform our cultural conversation and enhance our national dialogue, HOME has twelve accompanying musical pieces that serve as personal meditations on the essence of home, in which you can reflect upon where you feel most welcome, whether a place or state of mind.

Don't Read Poetry

Don't Read Poetry

by Stephanie Burt

An award-winning poet offers a brilliant introduction to the joys--and challenges--of the genre

In Don't Read Poetry, award-winning poet and literary critic Stephanie Burt offers an accessible introduction to the seemingly daunting task of reading, understanding, and appreciating poetry. Burt dispels preconceptions about poetry and explains how poems speak to one another--and how they can speak to our lives. She shows readers how to find more poems once they have some poems they like, and how to connect the poetry of the past to the poetry of the present. Burt moves seamlessly from Shakespeare and other classics to the contemporary poetry circulated on Tumblr and Twitter. She challenges the assumptions that many of us make about "poetry," whether we think we like it or think we don't, in order to help us cherish--and distinguish among--individual poems.

A masterful guide to a sometimes confounding genre, Don't Read Poetry will instruct and delight ingénues and cognoscenti alike.

What to Read Next

World Poetry Day

Poetry to Empower. Poetry to Heal. Poetry to Celebrate.

The NOVL Blog, Featured Image for Article: Moody LBYR Spine Poems for National Poetry Month

Moody LBYR Spine Poems for National Poetry Month