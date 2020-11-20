Poetry to Empower. Poetry to Heal. Poetry to Celebrate.

A deliciously clever and entertaining collection of poems that celebrate word play by former Children's Poet Laureate and New York Times bestselling author Mary Ann HobermanWords are remarkable / Here is a book / Where you'll not only listen / You also will look / Where you'll not only look… Read More
A powerful biography in poems about a trailblazing artist and a pillar of the Harlem Renaissance—with an afterword by the curator of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Augusta Savage was arguably the most influential American artist of the 1930s. A gifted sculptor, Savage was commissioned to create…
From the coauthor of the smash hit All My Friends Are Dead and the creator of the beloved Dory Fantasmagory chapter book series comes a hilarious read aloud about a boy who loses his gift for rhyme.There once was a youngster named Chester van ChimeWho woke up one day and…
Now with a bright new jacket design, this bestselling, highly acclaimed collection of laugh-out-loud poems illustrated by beloved artist Lane Smith is a must-have addition to every child's -- and whimsical grown-up's -- bookshelf! Lauded by critics as a worthy heir to such greats as Silverstein, Seuss, Nash and Lear,…
Inspired by the #SayHerName campaign launched by the African American Policy Forum, these poems pay tribute to victims of police brutality as well as the activists insisting that Black Lives Matter. Elliott engages poets from the past two centuries to create a chorus of voices celebrating the creativity, resilience, and…
Hatchet meets Long Way Down in this heartfelt and gripping novel in verse about a young girl's struggle for survival after a climbing trip with her father goes terribly wrong.One year after a random shooting changed their family forever, Nora and her father are exploring a slot canyon deep in…
This harrowing, and ultimately hopeful novel in verse sensitively depicts a girl's journey through the aftermath of abuse. One day after school, on the couch in the basement, Tori's uncle did something bad. Afterward, Tori tells her mom. Even though telling was a brave thing to do, her mom still…
From two heavy-hitters in children's literature comes a critically acclaimed biographical novel of cultural icon Muhammad Ali. *"This utterly delightful story about Ali's childhood is a smash hit." -- School Library Journal (starred review) Longlisted for the 2022-2023 Indiana Young Hoosier Book Award, and nominated for the 2021-2022 Black Eyed Susan…