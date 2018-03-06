Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fierce Fairytales
Poems and Stories to Stir Your Soul
Poet, writer, and Instagram sensation Nikita Gill returns with a collection of fairytales poetically retold for a new generation of women.
Traditional fairytales are rife with cliches and gender stereotypes: beautiful, silent princesses; ugly, jealous, and bitter villainesses; girls who need rescuing; and men who take all the glory.
But in this rousing new prose and poetry collection, Nikita Gill gives Once Upon a Time a much-needed modern makeover. Through her gorgeous reimagining of fairytale classics and spellbinding original tales, she dismantles the old-fashioned tropes that have been ingrained in our minds. In this book, gone are the docile women and male saviors. Instead, lines blur between heroes and villains. You will meet fearless princesses, a new kind of wolf lurking in the concrete jungle, and an independent Gretel who can bring down monsters on her own.
Complete with beautifully hand-drawn illustrations by Gill herself, Fierce Fairytales is an empowering collection of poems and stories for a new generation.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"If you're not
already familiar with Gill, you should be. The British-Indian writer has been
called "the voice of the generation"--and with 441,000-and-counting followers
on Instagram alone, she just might be."—Bustle
"Strikingly relatable.... [Nikita Gill is] one of the
most celebrated poets of this generation."—Marie Claire
"Most traditional fairytales suck.... But Nikita Gill's Fierce Fairytales picks apart these old-fashioned tropes and reimagines the classics with a 2018 twist. Because princesses can be fearless, too."—HelloGiggles
"Nikita's writing seamlessly blends entertaining poetic narratives with
highly inspirational messages. Her creativity in transforming classic
fairytales makes for an engaging read--especially for women. These
poems and stories will leave you feeling empowered and wanting to see
more work from this incredibly talented writer."—YourTango