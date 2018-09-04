Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don't Read Poetry
A Book About How to Read Poems
Learn "How To" with Basic
The Art of Looking
A veteran art critic helps us make sense of modern and contemporary artThe landscape of contemporary art has changed dramatically during the last hundred years:…
How to Listen to Jazz
An acclaimed music scholar presents an accessible introduction to the art of listening to jazz In How to Listen to Jazz, award-winning music scholar Ted…
A Mad Love
A lively introduction to opera, from the Renaissance to the twenty-first centuryThere are few art forms as visceral and emotional as opera--and few that are…
Celestial Bodies
A distinguished dance critic offers an enchanting introduction to the art of balletAs much as we may enjoy Swan Lake or The Nutcracker, for many…
Language of the Spirit
A preeminent composer, music scholar, and biographer presents an engaging and accessible introduction to classical musicFor many of us, classical music is something serious--something we…
Talking Pictures
A veteran film critic offers a lively, opinionated guide to thinking and talking about movies--from Casablanca to CluelessWhether we are trying to impress a date…