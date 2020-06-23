If You’re Looking To Read More Romance, Here Are 5 New Romance Book Deals

When a sly London belle and His Majesty's best spy cross paths, sparks fly in this sensual Regency romance of espionage, scandal, and secrets.









Not to worry -- if Susannah's erotic sketches are any indication of her nature, she'll be a delicious stand-in for the thrill of espionage. SCANDALOUS! When odd accidents follow in Susannah's wake, Kit's spy senses start tingling. For what better mystery is there for England's greatest spy than the secrets of the delectable puzzle that is Susannah?

SHOCKING! London's belle of the ball, Susannah Makepeace, is the last person who should suddenly be stuck in the sleepy village of Barnstable. In town, she would never have seen a man swimming naked in a pond. And she certainly would have resisted the urge to draw every single bit of him in astonishing detail! SIZZLING! Very few people know that Viscount Kit Whitelaw is the best spy in His Majesty's secret service. But his high-flying life has finally banished him from London.