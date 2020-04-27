7 Complete Romance Series to Binge Read Right Now
It seems like there’s no time like the present to binge read an entire romance series. Whether you are looking for something on the shorter side (2-book series) or conquering some major reading goals (how about a 15-book series), Forever curated this collection of complete romance series that are reading and waiting for you to experience them from beginning to end.
As always, happy reading!
A Love Like Yours
by Robin Huber
For fans of J. Daniels and Corinne Michaels...
After a decade apart, childhood sweethearts reunite and there's EMOTION and CHEMISTRY and he's a boxer and she's an artist... and engaged to someone else.
Series: A Love Like Yours, A Story Like Ours.
Naughty Stranger
by Stacey Kennedy
If you are looking for a sexy, small town series with a bit of suspense...
Fire up your eReader and fall for Stacey Kennedy's Dangerous Love series. After a sudden tragedy, Peyton escapes to Maine and falls in love with small town life. But when someone is murdered in her shop, her anonymity disappears and her new crush is put in charge of the investigation.
Series order: Naughty Stranger, Wicked Sinner, and Ruthless Bastard
One and Only
by Jenny Holiday
If you are looking for great friendship, grilled cheese, and romantic comedy...
Follow four best friends as they navigate their careers, falling in love, marriage, and more - on location in Canada, New York, and road tripping down the East Coast.
Series: One & Only, It Takes Two, Merrily Ever After (novella), Three Little Words
Extreme Honor
by Piper J. Drake
If you love military heroes, dogs, and wonderful settings...
Piper J. Drake's True Heroes series is full of romance, suspense, yummy food, and K9 dogs who are the perfect supporting characters.
Series: Extreme Honor, Ultimate Courage, Absolute Trust, Total Bravery, Fierce Justice, and Forever Strong.
Hometown Cowboy
by Sara Richardson
If you love cowboys and small town Colorado...
Sara Richardson's adventurous spirit shines in this sexy and fun series featuring bull riders, great friendships, and lots of laughter.
Series: Hometown Cowboy, Comeback Cowboy, Renegade Cowboy, Rocky Mountain Cowboy (novella), True-Blue Cowboy, Rocky Mountain Cowboy Christmas (novella), Colorado Cowboy, and A Cowboy for Christmas.
Mistletoe Cottage
by Debbie Mason
If you are looking for a trip to a coastal town full of lively characters and sweet romance...
It's never too late to get whisked away to Harmony Harbor as the residents bring joy to their community, discover its history, and fall in love. As a bonus, there's plenty of opportunities to feel merry all year round for holiday fans.
Series: Mistletoe Cottage, Christmas with an Angel (short story), Starlight Bridge, Primrose Lane, Sugarplum Way, Driftwood Cove, Sandpiper Shore, The Corner of Holly and Ivy, Barefoot Beach, Christmas in Harmony Harbor.
Wicked Intentions
by Elizabeth Hoyt
For the historical romance fan who wants to take the ultimate reading challenge...
Dive into Elizabeth Hoyt's complete Maiden Lane series with 15 adventures -- with absolutely no wait! (Insert whoa face here.) Sensual, hopeful, full of bad boy heroes...
Series: Wicked Intentions, Notorious Pleasure, Scandalous Desires, Thief of Shadows, Lord of Darkness, Duke of Midnight, Darling Beast, Dearest Rogue, Sweetest Scoundrel, Duke of Sin, Once Upon a Moonlit Night (novella), Duke of Pleasure, Duke of Desire, Once Upon a Maiden Lane (novella), and Once Upon a Christmas Eve (novella).