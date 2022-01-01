Gluten-Free Cookbooks for National Celiac Awareness Day

Founder of glutenfreeonashoestring.com and author of the Gluten-Free on a Shoestring cookbook series is back with more than 100 recipes devoted to bagels, buns, flatbreads, rolls, doughs, and more.

If you're eating gluten-free, you know the challenges of bread. But now, thanks to Nicole Hunn, you can have easy, budget-friendly, delicious recipes for all your favorites, from shaped breads to flatbreads, biscuits, scones, and muffins. You'll learn to master lean crusty white bread, hearty whole-grain, fragrant cinnamon swirl, decadent cheese bread, not to mention a wild yeast starter you'll use to make everything imaginable, including a real no-rye "rye" bread. And you won't need a bread machine or any fancy supplies.

Nicole covers all the essentials, including: recipes from a bread flour that makes it all work, all-purpose flour blends, a whole-grain blend, and a pastry flour; key techniques; the secrets to working ably with gluten-free dough; and even a whole section on troubleshooting. Gluten-Free on a Shoestring Bakes Bread tells you everything you need to know to make the artisan-style bread you've been missing--and at a fraction of the cost.