Gluten-Free Cookbooks for National Celiac Awareness Day
Make gluten-free eating exciting with the help of these deliciously decadent cookbooks.
The Grain Brain Cookbook
by David Perlmutter MD
Dr. David Perlmutter's groundbreaking bestseller Grain Brain revolutionized the way we think about our health, exposing the devastating effects of wheat, sugar, and carbs on the brain. By eating the right foods, you can profoundly affect how your brain will be working next year, in five years, and for the rest of your life.
The Grain Brain Cookbook presents more than 150 delectable recipes to keep your brain vibrant and your body fit, all while dramatically reducing your risk for — and treating — Alzheimer's, depression, ADHD, and epilepsy, as well as relieving everyday conditions like headaches, insomnia, and forgetfulness. With delicious recipes for every meal — including Spicy Chicken Burgers with Guacamole, Gruyere-Glazed Pork Chops and Cauliflower "Couscous," and many more — The Grain Brain Cookbook gives you all the tools you need to build a gluten-free diet full of wholesome, flavorful, easy-to-make meals.
What you eat is the most important decision you make every day in terms of your health, and once you've tasted how good the Grain Brain diet can be, you'll want to keep making the right choices day after day.
Gluten-Free on a Shoestring Bakes Bread
by Nicole Hunn
Founder of glutenfreeonashoestring.com and author of the Gluten-Free on a Shoestring cookbook series is back with more than 100 recipes devoted to bagels, buns, flatbreads, rolls, doughs, and more.
If you're eating gluten-free, you know the challenges of bread. But now, thanks to Nicole Hunn, you can have easy, budget-friendly, delicious recipes for all your favorites, from shaped breads to flatbreads, biscuits, scones, and muffins. You'll learn to master lean crusty white bread, hearty whole-grain, fragrant cinnamon swirl, decadent cheese bread, not to mention a wild yeast starter you'll use to make everything imaginable, including a real no-rye "rye" bread. And you won't need a bread machine or any fancy supplies.
Nicole covers all the essentials, including: recipes from a bread flour that makes it all work, all-purpose flour blends, a whole-grain blend, and a pastry flour; key techniques; the secrets to working ably with gluten-free dough; and even a whole section on troubleshooting. Gluten-Free on a Shoestring Bakes Bread tells you everything you need to know to make the artisan-style bread you've been missing--and at a fraction of the cost.
Gluten-Free on a Shoestring, Quick and Easy
by Nicole Hunn
People who follow a gluten-free diet -- avoiding all foods with even a trace of wheat, barley, and rye in their ingredients -- don't always have the quick and cheap food options that their friends do . . . until now.
Gluten-free guru Nicole Hunn is back with 100 new quick-prep and make-ahead recipes for dinners, yeast-free breads, baked goods, snacks, breakfasts, and more. These unique timesaving recipes take advantage of readily available gluten-free ingredients and kitchen shortcuts. Created with the busy family in mind, Hunn shares her secrets to getting a complete meal, including bread, on the table in no time flat -- all without breaking the bank.
Recipes include Super-Quick Cinnamon Rolls, Yeast-Free English Muffins, Easy Veggie Burgers, Weeknight Chicken Soup, Cheesecake Cookies, Make-Your-Own Yellow Cake Mix, and more.
The Gluten-Free Vegan
by Susan O’Brien
From the author of Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Cooking comes a cookbook featuring simple, delicious recipes that are both vegan and gluten-free.
The Gluten-Free Vegan is a groundbreaking cookbook, combining both special diets for healthier, allergy-free eating. Millions of Americans have health conditions like celiac disease, fibromyalgia, or food allergies that require a gluten- and/or dairy-restricted diet. In addition, going vegetarian/vegan is fast becoming mainstream, and many vegans are also looking to cut gluten from their diet. The Gluten-Free Vegan offers solutions for anyone seeking a tasty approach to healthier eating. Quick, easy, and delicious recipes: Written by a food-allergy sufferer and gourmet cook, this collection includes more than 150 healthy recipes for a wide range of dishes that are both gluten-free and vegan. The cookbook also includes guidelines of each dietary restriction, information on sugars, raw foods and organic foods, advice on ingredient preparation, quick-cooking tips, and resources for easily finding ingredients.
Food You Want
by Nealy Fischer
A "wellness visionary who serves up super-food!" (Mark Hyman, MD) shares her tips, secrets, and +100 gluten-free recipes for living a healthy, flexible life--in the kitchen and out.
Whether you're a parent feeding family of 6 or cooking for 1 or 2, you're probably busy--really busy--juggling all of life's obligations. And you probably just want to sit down for a meal of food you truly want--craveable, healthy food that makes you feel as good as it tastes. With more than 100 clean, fresh, gluten-free recipes, Food You Want helps you create healthy, energizing dishes, all while saving time and banishing meal prep stress. With Nealy's Flexible Flips, you can mix, match, and substitute ingredients. Some Flips health-ify recipes (pizza quiche that tastes just like a real slice of pizza); other Flips transform taste, showing you that healthy can always equal delicious. Have a Flop? No worries--there are Flips for those too.
With Nealy's flexible, adaptable system you'll have a simpler recipe for success, both in and out of the kitchen. You can make each meal--and each day--less harried and more enjoyable.
