WorthyKids Thanksgiving Reads

A new size for this fun and lively introduction to the meaning of Thanksgiving. Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Thanksgiving, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams's warm, humorous text lists all of the things that Thanksgiving might be about, before concluding that it is really about giving thanks to God who gives us all these things. Through the whimsical art and rhyming, fun-to-read verse, even the youngest child will come to a fuller understanding of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.