WorthyKids Thanksgiving Reads
As we approach the season of thankfulness, we have rounded up some Thanksgiving reads, perfect for little ones and their families.
A new size for this fun and lively introduction to the meaning of Thanksgiving. Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Thanksgiving, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams's warm, humorous text lists all of the things that Thanksgiving might be about, before concluding that it is really about giving thanks to God who gives us all these things. Through the whimsical art and rhyming, fun-to-read verse, even the youngest child will come to a fuller understanding of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.
This festive addition to the My First series provides the perfect introduction to the Thanksgiving holiday. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Thanksgiving familiarizes little ones with Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, pumpkin pie, and leaves. Compact and sturdy, this little primer can be thrown in a diaper bag, taken in the car, or propped on the kitchen table for a spontaneous learning moment as families and friends celebrate Thanksgiving.
The Story of Thanksgiving
by Nancy J. Skaermas
The popular Thanksgiving board book available in a new size. Here is the story of Thanksgiving told in only about 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. From the Pilgrims' voyage to the first feast with the Native Americans, the Thanksgiving story is presented in its most traditional form. The bright illustrations and explanations will help children understand how the historical events relate to today's Thanksgiving traditions. This book is a wonderful introduction to the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.