A Reading List for International Women’s Day

A witty, moving, and smart debut novel, His Only Wife introduces us to Afi Tekple, a brave young woman traversing the minefield of modern life with its taboos and injustices in Ghana. In a world of men who want their wives to be beautiful, to be good cooks and mothers, to grant their husbands forbearance, Afi is a delightful, brave, and relatable heroine who just may break all the rules.