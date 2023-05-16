A Reading List for International Women’s Day
Happy International Women’s Day! To celebrate, we’ve put together a reading list of great books celebrating and honoring powerful women. Let us know what you’re reading today.
A witty, moving, and smart debut novel, His Only Wife introduces us to Afi Tekple, a brave young woman traversing the minefield of modern life with its taboos and injustices in Ghana. In a world of men who want their wives to be beautiful, to be good cooks and mothers, to grant their husbands forbearance, Afi is a delightful, brave, and relatable heroine who just may break all the rules.
“I kept thinking about how this book might be the first time a queer Latina, a queer Afro-Latina, sees herself in a book, and how that would have been important to me growing up,” Jaquira said of her debut.
In this memoir, you’ll meet Dovey Johnson Roundtree—the groundbreaking civil rights attorney, soldier, and minister—the unforgettable trailblazer we should all know more about, a woman who “proved . . . a single individual can turn the tides of history,” as Michelle Obama said.