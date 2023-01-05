Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Gabrielle Zevin
Gabrielle Zevin is a New York Times bestselling author whose books have been translated into more than thirty languages. Her eighth novel, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry, spent more than four months on the New York Times Bestseller list, reached #1 on the National Indie Bestseller list, and has been a bestseller all around the world. The recently published Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, is also a NYT bestseller. She has also written books for children and young adults, including the award-winning Elsewhere.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry
NOW A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE A New York Times Bestseller “Funny, tender, and moving, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry reminds us all exactly why…