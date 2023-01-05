Gabrielle Zevin is a New York Times bestselling author whose books have been translated into more than thirty languages. Her eighth novel, The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry, spent more than four months on the New York Times Bestseller list, reached #1 on the National Indie Bestseller list, and has been a bestseller all around the world. The recently published Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, is also a NYT bestseller. She has also written books for children and young adults, including the award-winning Elsewhere.